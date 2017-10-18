The Salvation Army in Newport is offering a place for the Isle of Wight’s rough sleepers to go this winter.

The Isle of Wight Council has joined the church and charity’s homeless support unit to try and reduce the number of homeless people sleeping on the streets.

It will be bringing rough sleepers in from the cold from 27 November until the end of March in 2018.

The charity says it will also be working hard to achieve the Housing Justice Quality mark for Church and Community night shelters during its first year of operation.

The new winter night shelter will allow The Salvation Army to provide not only beds but hot food to rough sleepers seven days a week, during the winter months.

Its specialised team also offers access to addiction support or mental health and well-being services – and links to other emergency accommodation provision.

Jamie Brenchley, of the Isle of Wight’s Salvation Army Homeless Services said:

“This year we will provide a winter shelter provision that gives hope to the many people on the Isle of Wight that are experiencing homelessness. We will develop personalised packages of support alongside individuals and partners, designed to support people on their unique journey from homelessness to home. This will compliment our other homeless services on the Isle of Wight and Enable us to provide an integrated model of accommodation, support and pathways and back to independence.”

