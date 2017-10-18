Isle of Wight residents are being warned about a scam,where people are being contacted about iTunes vouchers.

The Isle of Wight Council said scammers are targeting residents stating that they owe money and telling them to buy iTunes vouchers from local shops to repay the debt.

After the victim has purchased the voucher, the victim is asked to pay by sharing the 16 digit code on the back of the card with the caller over the phone.

Residents are urged NOT to buy any vouchers and hang up straight away.

The warning comes after the Council revealed another scam involving a mobile phone number was doing the rounds on the Island.

To report any scams, contact [email protected] or call (01983) 823371.

