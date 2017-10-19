A ‘controlled explosion’ is understood to have taken place in Southsea by the Royal Navy’s Bomb Disposal Team.

It follows reports of an explosion earlier today (Thursday) which lead to several roads in the town being closed by police.

Southsea is a main commuter route – via Hovertravel – for Isle of Wight residents.

Clarence Esplanade is closed, but Hovertravel said its service are not affected.

“Smoke me a kipper, I’ll be back for breakfast” This robot’s work is done 👊 #Southsea pic.twitter.com/9iZFFKHa3o — Ellie Bain (@EllieMaiBain) October 19, 2017

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We’re working to establish the cause. One of our lines of enquiry is that it could have been a firework. “Road closures are still in place in the area of Southsea Common between Avenue De Caen to Clarence Pier. The Hovercraft car park is still accessible. “Our priority is ensuring the area is safe for members of the public and we will get things back to normal as soon as possible.”

*UPDATED 5.35pm

*Isle of Wight Radio understands roads are now starting to re-open in the town.

