"A tough day" was how one senior FA figure diplomatically summed up an extraordinary afternoon of testimony at Westminster.

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn left Parliament on Wednesday night with nothing further to say after an unprecedented and uncomfortable two-and-a-half hours before some bewildered MPs.

Shambolic evidence, remarked Jo Stevens, hours after the FA had started their evidence with a sincere apology to Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence over discriminatory remarks made by Mark Sampson.

Anti-racism campaigners Kick It Out have accused the FA of covering up Sampson’s behaviour and, today, there are more damning headlines and questions about whether English football’s governing body is fit for purpose.

The FA can expect considerable fallout from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) after Clarke’s unexpectedly strong comments against them.

I’ll never take lessons from them over governance, he scoffed, much to the surprise of some FA officials.

The FA’s senior management will no doubt face further calls for their resignation but Clarke and Glenn passionately believe they are still the right people to remain in charge of the organisation.

They argue that new procedures are in place and the culture is becoming more open and transparent.

Crucially there is nothing – yet – to suggest any appetite from the FA Board or FA Council to hold a vote of no confidence.

