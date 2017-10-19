Isle Of Wight Council: “Too Early To Consult” On Newport’s Road Layout Changes

The Isle of Wight Council insists it will consult with residents “at the appropriate time” on plans to change the road layout in Newport.
In a statement, the authority said:
“Early thoughts on options for the Newport strategic highway project are currently being discussed; but this is at a very early stage. Options need to be considered alongside the requirements of the £9.5 million funding received and in relation to the wider strategic needs of the area. Residents and users of the proposed route are key stakeholders in the process and will be engaged at the appropriate time. The council will, of course, engage with local residents and Island residents once initial thinking has been done, ideas drafted and preliminary modelling has been undertaken.”
Isle of Wight Radio reported this week on claims by Parkhurst Councillor Andrew Garratt that residents were being “left in the dark” over proposed changes to areas like the dual carriageway, St Mary’s Roundabout, Forest Road, Parkhurst Road and Hunnyhill.