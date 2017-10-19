Did they have what it takes to be firefighters? Over a six week course, children from Cowes Enterprise College became the first to take part in the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service’s project Teen Fire Fit.

See them in action here…

Dressed the part, and put through their paces, they have been learning how to cook healthy meals and work the fire equipment. Activities, delivered as part of a Public Health-funded pilot project, included making an assault course using kit found on the fire engines.

Teen Fire Fit does not end with the half term break. Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue’s firefighters will have a follow-up meeting with the students in three months and six months.

Cowes Enterprise College Principal Rachel Kitley has told Isle of Wight Radio that the project has been very worthwhile.

“Teen Fire Fit’s been hugely successful for us. We’re thrilled to have been the first school to take part. The idea was make sure that students that were finding it harder to engage within the broader life of the school felt that they had a really legitimate place within school. There was a healthy eating and keep fit aspect to the project, giving the children the life skills that we know that they’ll need.”

As well the chance to dress up as a firefighter, the project (aimed at year eight), targets self-esteem, news ways to get fit, communication and team-building. Of the children who took part in Cowes, 14 of the 18 have gone on to sign up for other groups at school.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue says it wants to deliver Teen Fire Fit to year 8 students across the Island.