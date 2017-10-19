Roads in Southsea have been closed following what police are describing as a ‘minor explosion’.

Several roads around the town have been closed by police, following the incident.

Southsea is a popular commuter route for Isle of Wight residents.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said:

“Police were called to Clarence Parade, Southsea at 12.40pm following a minor explosion. “Police are cordoning off Southsea Common. There will be road closures surrounding the common, including Palmerston Road and Clarendon Road. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes. “We will try and return the area to normal as quickly as possible.”

Hovertravel, which links Ryde with Southsea, is located on Clarence Esplanade.

Hovertravel said its services are not affected and the Hoverbus is still running.

Southsea hosts the Great South Run on Sunday (22).

*UPDATED 3.55pm

*A police spokesperson said:

“We’re working to establish the cause of the explosion. One of our lines of enquiry is that it could have been a firework. “Our priority is ensuring the area is safe for members of the public and we will get things back to normal as soon as possible. “The Hovercraft car park is still accessible. “

