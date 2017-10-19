“Rapid Improvement” Promise After Council’s Wootton Care Home In Special Measures

The Isle of Wight Council’s Director of Adult Social Services says the local authority will make ‘rapid improvements’ to a home that has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission.

The local authority says a detailed action plan is already in place and insists changes and improvements are being made.

Overbrook Care Home in Wootton has four residents. The Isle of Wight Council houses 39 people with learning difficulties across the Island.

Director of Adult Social Services Carol Tozer has released a statement following an inspection of Overbrook Care Home in Wootton.

The CQC’s concerns include a lack of staff, how medicines were managed and a lack of monitoring. Read the report in full HERE. The Isle of Wight Council says it is developing a new strategy for learning disabilities, which in the longer term involves a move to supported living.

Carol Tozer, Director of Adult Social Services said:

“We totally accept the findings of the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The residents in our care at Overbook expect us to be better, if not the best. We have worked with the CQC and already made improvements. We will continue working with the CQC, those we serve, our residents, our staff, with an ambition to make rapid improvement.”

Councillor Dave Stewart, Leader of the Isle of Wight Council said:

“What is important is that we ensure our vulnerable residents are protected and if standards are not right, we will address them. People need to feel safe and the council needs to fulfil its duties in this regard.”

