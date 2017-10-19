Staff at St Mary’s Hospital are taking part in a ‘forward-based training day’ with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) today (Thursday).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Isle of Wight NHS Trust will be hosting the training sessions.

It aims to highlight the important role the air ambulance plays in delivering emergency care to communities on the Isle of Wight.

The Critical Care Vehicle will be stationed on the Island throughout the day and, when not deployed on a mission, the Air Ambulance will also be on the helipad at St Mary’s hospital.

Staff will be offered the chance to take part in familiarisations sessions led by the HIOWAA Critical Care Team.

The day will also give Trust staff an understanding of the service’s capabilities, and reinforce essential links between the Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

HIOWAA CEO, Alex Lochrane said:

“The Air Ambulance provides a life line to the Isle of Wight and it is important that we are constantly seeking to enhance awareness of the service that we provide and our standard operating procedures for transfers to and from the Isle of Wight.”

Alex continued:

“Our training programmes allow us to remain at the forefront of pre-hospital medical care, constantly improving the service that we provide to our community and we intend that this forward-based training and familiarisation day becomes a regular quarterly event.”

Comments

comments