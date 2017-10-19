Former England football captain Terry Butcher has said he is "devastated" after the death of his son Chris, aged 35.

Butcher said his son’s life had been tragically cut short, adding that he had been a formidable and true friend and a remarkable, loyal leader and soldier.

Chris had served with the Royal Artillery in Afghanistan but, according to his Facebook page, had since left the Army and described himself as just a moody bitter vet.

He died on 16 October, though the circumstances have not been made public.

A statement signed by the Butcher family, including Chris’s widow Laura, described him as a beloved son, brother and husband.

Chris was a dedicated Captain in the British Army and we are all so proud of everything that he gave for his country.

Chris was a larger than life character whose personality, laughter and compassion touched the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

He always put others before himself and was a true and trusted brother-in-arms.

His life has been so tragically cut short, but we will cherish and treasure the memories we all shared, forever.

We are all devastated by his loss and thank you now for allowing us some time to ourselves, to grieve and come to terms with his passing.

Earlier this week, Chris’s brother Ed wrote on Facebook: My older brother was the best brother I can ever of asked for and his death has hit the entire family hard.

He described his brother as my hero, and someone I would throw myself in the way of a truck for.

The Butcher family said they had received an overwhelming number of messages which were a testament to how much love and respect surrounded Chris.

A funeral date had not yet been announced.

Terry Butcher, 58, won 77 caps for England and appeared at three World Cups.

His playing career also included spells as a defender for Ipswich Town, Rangers and Sunderland.

(c) Sky News 2017: Terry Butcher ‘devastated’ after death of son Christopher, aged 35

