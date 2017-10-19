Who Will Be Named The Isle Of Wight’s 2017 Local Heroes?

The Isle of Wight’s Local Heroes will be revealed at a glitzy ceremony in Cowes tonight (Thursday) and someone will be revealed as Overall Winner for 2017, following in the footsteps of skateboarder John Cattle (pictured left, with sponsor Wighfibre’s John Irvine) who won the title last year.

Cowes Yacht Haven will host the Isle of Wight Radio event, and there will be a chance to say thank you to the Islanders who have gone above and beyond to make a difference to our community.

Categories include the Isle of Wight’s Best Neighbour, Inspirational Leader, and Emergency Service Person of the year.

