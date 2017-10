Isle Of Wight Cats Protection is looking for a home for Duchess….

This week we are looking for a home for the¬†lovely Duchess…

She is 3 years young and is a real character. She LOVES the outdoor life and is used to a rural location with lots of space.

Duchess really enjoys company too, she is confident, playful and tonnes of fun to be around.

Find out more about Duchess.

Comments

comments