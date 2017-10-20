Everton captain Ashley Williams and his club could be punished by UEFA after a melee erupted following the skipper’s push on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The keeper fell to the ground and ended up by the advertising hoardings during their Europa League match at Goodison Park.

What followed was a heated confrontation between several players from both sides, including Williams and Lopes.

And during the second-half incident, a fan holding a young child appeared to shove the keeper’s head.

The supporter then looked like he tried to slap Lopes on the shoulder.

The Lyon players noticed that and shouted in his direction.

Williams appeared to raise a hand to Lucas Tousart’s face during the melee.

Things eventually calmed down and Williams was given a yellow card as was Lyon striker Bertrand Traore.

Everton were behind 1-0 at that point. Williams would later go on to score, cancelling out Nabil Fekir’s penalty.

But Traore’s 75th-minute winner earned Lyon a 2-1 success.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Williams said: It’s what happens, it’s football. It is what it is.

He told BT Sport 2: It’s high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times.

(c) Sky News 2017: Everton may be punished over pitch brawl with Lyon players

Comments

comments