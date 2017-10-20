A flood alert has been issued for tomorrow (Saturday) on the Isle of Wight.

The Environment Agency says it will monitor the situation carefully along the coast and is planning to deploy flood barriers to bolster existing defences in Yarmouth.

The Government’s Flood Information Service is warning that Storm Brian will arrive by the early hours of tomorrow (Saturday) morning – causing a high tide at lunchtime.

It says larger amounts of water are expected to impact roads, promenades and coastal car parking areas.

