Poor weather conditions scheduled have led to the decision to cancel the Simplyhealth Great South 5k and the Junior and Mini Great South Run events.

Strong winds are expected, with gusts in excess of 50 mph and heavy rain, making conditions unsuitable for those who were due to take part.

The Simplyhealth Great South Wheelchair Event, part of tomorrow’s events, has also been cancelled.

The Simplyhealth Great South Run, due to happen on Sunday (22) is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Organisers say they are contacting everyone who entered by email and SMS text message with further information.

David Hart, Communications Director at the Great Run Company, says he hopes people understand:

“We understand this will be disappointing news to the 3,000 adults and children who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.”

Anyone entering can follow updates via the Simplyhealth Great South Run website.