Thousands of Isle of Wight school children have been learning about explosions, fire, space rockets and vacuum packed marshmallows at the Noel Turner Science Festival, hosted by Cowes Enterprise College today (Friday).

Teenagers from most of the Island’s secondary schools and colleges, and youngsters from primary schools in the Cowes area, have been wowed by hands-on science, from aeronautical engineering to creative arts, and from software programming to medicine.

Space

One of the star attractions was Bridgit, the prototype Mars Rover that recently featured on BBC2’s Do You Have What It Takes To Be An Astronaut? In the not too distant future, a rover based on this design will land on the Red Planet.

Meanwhile, Director of the UK’s National Space Academy Professor Anu Ojha travelled from Leicester to deliver an explosive talk.

There were more explosions thanks to the Wonderstruck team, who used rice crispies, flames and a bed of nails to show how science can be (really really) fun.

Meanwhile, scientists from the Institute of Physics were on hand to show how marshmallows behave just like your lungs when all the air is taken out…

