Police and the Needles Coastguard Rescue Team have recovered a casualty today (Friday).

The casualty was recovered at Chilton Chine, near Brighstone this afternoon.

The Needles Coastguard has confirmed it was called by Hampshire Constabulary to assist with the recovery.

The coastguard team returned to the station shortly after 4pm.

Isle of Wight Radio has asked Hampshire Constabulary for more information.

More to follow.

