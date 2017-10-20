Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has admitted he had known of incidents of Harvey Weinstein mistreating women before the scandal broke earlier this month.

It comes as Los Angeles police confirmed they are investigating an allegation of sexual assault against the film producer.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in 2013 which would place it within California’s 10-year statute of limitations for such a crime.

The investigation follows those launched by officers in New York and London into a number of allegations of rape or sexual assault against Weinstein.

Tarantino told the New York Times: I knew enough to do more than I did. There was more to it than just normal rumours, the normal gossip. It wasn’t second hand. I knew he did a couple of these things.

Although he said he once confronted Weinstein over an allegation, he added: I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard.

The Weinstein Company – from which Weinstein has since been fired – has produced all of Tarantino’s films since the 1994 hit Pulp Fiction.

Their films include Inglourious Basterds, The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, which is The Weinstein Company’s highest-grossing movie.

Tarantino said he had tried to telephone Weinstein since the scandal broke but had received no reply.

Meanwhile, detectives from the LAPD robbery homicide division’s rape investigation unit are reported to have spent two hours speaking with the alleged victim.

More than 40 women have made allegations of harassment or inappropriate behaviour against Weinstein since investigations by the New York Times and New Yorker magazine were published.

The mogul has been expelled by both Hollywood’s Oscars Academy and the British Film Institute. He is currently at a rehab centre in Arizona.

Through his lawyers, he has unequivocally denied allegations of non-consensual sex made against him. The actresses Rose McGowan and Lysette Anthony are among those who have made allegations of sexual assault.

The Los Angeles Times has reported that the latest accuser is an Italian model and actress.

She says Weinstein forced his way into her room at a Beverly Hills hotel before dragging her to the bathroom and raping her.

She told the newspaper: I barely knew this man. It was the most demeaning thing ever done to me by far. It sickens me still. He made me feel like an object, like nothing with all his power.

She said she had been encouraged to speak to police by her children. She said: All these years I’ve been thinking why I didn’t call the police immediately.

A statement from the police force in California said: The LAPD robbery and homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013.

The case is under investigation.

