VIDEO Huge Waves And Strong Winds As Storm Brian Lashes Isle Of Wight

Storm Brian brought force 12 winds and waves breaking 60 feet up the Needles lighthouse today (Saturday), and Hovertravel and Red Funnel’s Red Jet service remain suspended tonight.

The Met Office says winds reached 85mph off the Needles this morning and gusts of 61mph are still being recorded at St Catherine’s Point.

Meanwhile, the waters of the Solent were “rough” as Rob Lipscombe’s video from East Cowes proves…

Wightlink says its services are running well, however, and Red Funnel’s car ferry services are still operating.

Winds in the Solent are still gusting to force 8 and a Met Office weather warning for high winds across the Isle of Wight remains in place until midnight.

Meanwhile, an Environment Agency Flood Alert for the Isle of Wight coast has been stood down. Earlier, the organisation deployed extra flood defences in Yarmouth, closing Quay Street.

Comments

comments