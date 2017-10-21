Latest On Storm Brian As It Hits The Isle Of Wight

The Isle of Wight could see flooding and disruption today (Saturday) as Storm Brian brings strong winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office is warning of wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, and has issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning until midnight.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued a Flood Alert because it says water levels may be particularly high at Cowes and Newport. It warns homes at the floating bridge in Cowes (bottom of Medina Road) may be affected.

The warning, which will be removed at 4pm, also warns of spray overtopping sea defences at Yarmouth and Ryde, as wave heights up to 3m are expected. We are warned to keep away from exposed coastal areas at high tide.

Transport

Cross-Solent ferry operators are warning that we could see some disruption to services, especially on fast services. Earlier, Red Funnel’s 6.15am Red Jet was cancelled between Cowes and Southampton, however services are running to time currently.

Events

Adverse weather has seen the cancellation of the events at Robin Hill and Blackgang Chine today (Saturday). Tomorrow’s Great South Run in Portsmouth is unaffected, however extra races today (including the 5k and kids’ races) have been cancelled.

Comments

comments