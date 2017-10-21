Police have confirmed a body was recovered from the at Brighstone yesterday (Friday).

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, The Needles Coastguard were asked to assist the police to recover what was described as a casualty.

Police have now confirmed it was a man’s body.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We received a call from a member of the public at 1.43pm yesterday following the discovery of a man’s body on the water’s edge at Chilton Chine, in Brighstone. “We are not able to name the deceased until formal procedures are completed. “We are not treating the death as suspicious at this time and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”

