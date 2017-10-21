A full Spice Girls reunion may still be just a pipe dream, but four of the original five are appearing together again.

Mel C has enlisted the help of former bandmates Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for her latest single Room For Love, with the trio appearing in the single’s video.

But sadly for fans, Mel B could not make it a complete line-up.

The video merges crowdsourced visuals of Sporty Spice Mel C and her fans, as well as clips of celebrity cameos including contributions from Posh, Ginger and Baby.

Other stars such as Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall also feature.

Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, said having four of the Spice Girls in the video made it really special.

She said: Geri’s in there briefly, Emma’s done a really lovely one and last but not least Victoria Beckham found time to do a little one for me.

Mel C said it was a shame Mel B could not make it a full Spice Girls line-up, but she had no hard feelings.

The 43-year-old said: I don’t want it to look negative because it’s not, it’s not a big deal, I reached out to lots of other people and everyone’s busy.

She didn’t get round to doing it and obviously it does concern me… I think people will pick up on that but I don’t want anything to be made of it.

Last year’s proposed reunion for the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girl’s breakthrough smash Wannabe was reportedly scuppered by Beckham, prompting Chisholm to opt out of performing with Horner, Bunton and Brown.

She said a four-piece would not have done the band or fans justice, but held out hope for all five original members playing together again one day.

I just didn’t feel like it was right and so if everyone was feeling it at some point, I’m not against the idea. But I think it would have to be all five really, she said.

The Spice Girls were the fastest-selling British band since the Beatles when their debut album Spice was released in 1996.

In all they sold 55m records and had nine UK number one singles.

(c) Sky News 2017: Spice Girls bar Mel B reunite for Mel C’s new Room For Love video

Comments

comments