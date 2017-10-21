Storm Brian is set to batter the British Isles this weekend – with the prospects of gusts of up to 70mph and flooding along the coast.

Sky’s weather producer Jo Robinson said the second named storm of the season, caused by a weather bomb of low pressure in the Atlantic, will be a mature storm by the time it reaches Ireland on Saturday morning.

The south and west of Ireland may see up to 80mph gusts in coastal parts early on Saturday, with an orange ‘be prepared’ warning issued by Met Eireann (Ireland’s meteorological office).

Along with the strong winds, large waves and coastal flooding will be a concern, she said.

Much of Wales and southern and western England can expect gusts widely reaching 45 to 55mph, perhaps up to 70mph in coastal parts, she added.

A flood alert has been issued for Saturday morning for the west coast of Dorset.

The weather bomb, also known as explosive cyclogenesis, is a meteorological phenomenon caused when the central pressure in an area of low pressure drops quickly.

:: UK weather: The latest Sky News forecast

A jet stream of strong winds high up in the atmosphere interacts with the low pressure system, causing winds powerful enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage.

A yellow warning for wind has been extended to the whole of the southern and western coast of England, with the Met Office predicting that the south west will be among the worst affected areas.

Jo Robinson said: Disruption to transport, power loss and damage to trees are all possible. There’ll be some rain too, but the main focus is on the strength of the winds.

The arrival of Brian comes just days after Storm Ophelia killed three people in Ireland and caused disruption across the UK.

Storm Brian will bring winds of up to 80 mph when it hits Ireland early on Saturday.

:: Why did Storm Ophelia turn the sun red?

An orange warning for winds across the south of the country from 6am.

(c) Sky News 2017: Storm Brian: ‘Weather bomb’ storm set to batter Britain and Ireland

Comments

comments