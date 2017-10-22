Isle of Wight musician Richard Morris has beaten thousands of other acts to be named amongst the UK’s top ten unsigned artists.

Richard has been nominated in the “Best Unsigned Male” category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards (UMAs).

Launched in 2012 the awards have seen more than 50,000 music fans cast their vote including celebrities such as rock star Frank Turner and International footballer Gareth Bale.

Richard took early inspiration from the likes of Mark Knopfler and Stereophonics, and after years of travelling the world teaching surfing he gave up his nomadic lifestyle to pursue an even bigger adventure as a songwriter. To great acclaim too, Richard has two top 10 charting EP’s under his belt and this year was crowned “BBC Introducing Artist of the Week”.

Having sold out The Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth, he’s also made appearances at this year’s Victorious Festival.

Richard said:

“To be a completely self managed and self releasing artist it’s really nice to be recognised for that hard work, and to know I’m doing something right gives me a lot of motivation forward”.

Richard has also been put forward for ‘The Critic’s Choice Award’, and he’s hoping his sound impresses a panel of three industry experts.

The vote for Best Unsigned Male 2017 is here – www.vocalzone.com/vote

