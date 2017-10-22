More volunteers than ever before took part in the annual ‘Goat Round Up’ on Ventnor Downs this week.

Scroll down for video…

Every year, National Trust Rangers and volunteers guide the feral goats across acres of land and into temporary pens on Ventnor Downs for their annual health check.

Their teeth are looked at (and counted), their hooves are clipped and any health problems or changes are recorded.

All goats are also tagged with a unique identification number so their progress can be tracked each year. Any new kids (baby goats) are also tagged and later released with the herd back on to the downs.

After 24 years of the annual event, this year saw the highest ever number of people signing up to take part (91).

Scott King, volunteer manager for the Isle of Wight National Trust says the extra help made a real difference:

“We’ve got people from Island Roads, the Environment Agency, the Wildlife Trust, from the National Trust locally and on the mainland. This is probably the quickest we’ve ever got the goats rounded up. It’s been a fantastic day and a great success.”

Here’s why the event happens every year.

Comments

comments