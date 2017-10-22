Labour will team up with Tory rebels in an attempt to secure a veto for MPs on the final Brexit deal negotiated by Theresa May, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The shadow Brexit secretary has laid down six changes he wants to the repeal bill (formerly known as the European Union Withdrawal Bill).

They include a demand for Parliament to be given final approval of any exit agreement.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Sir Keir said the Government had withheld the legislation for two weeks running because it fears defeat on at least 13 amendments.

He urged ministers to end the paralysis by working with all sides to make his recommended changes.

:: MPs get the final say on whether to approve the withdrawal agreement and how best to implement it.

:: The transition period requested by the Prime Minister is added into the legislation.

:: A completely different approach to the use of so-called Henry VIII powers which the Government argues it needs to make technical changes to regulations repatriated from Brussels, but which Sir Keir described as silencing Parliament and handing sweeping powers to ministers.

:: A guarantee that workers’ and consumer rights, as well as environmental standards, are not watered down after Brexit.

:: A concession to devolved administrations who want repatriated powers which would normally fall under their remit to go straight to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, rather than first being taken over by the Westminster government.

:: Putting the EU charter of fundamental rights into UK law.

The shadow Brexit secretary wrote: I believe there is a consensus in Parliament for these changes. And there is certainly no majority for weakening rights, silencing Parliament and sidelining the devolved administrations.

There is a way through this paralysis.

Labour will work with all sides to make that happen.

Sir Keir’s intervention comes after EU leaders agreed to begin scoping work on trade talks in a move which boosted Mrs May.

But they also made clear Britain must make further concessions on its divorce bill to unlock talks on a future trading relationship.

David Davis will travel to Paris for Brexit talks on Monday after France appeared to emerge as the most hardline EU member state on the exit bill.

