A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-month-old boy died after falling from a sixth-floor window.

Officers were called to Barkerend Road, Bradford, West Yorkshire, just after 5pm yesterday, following a report that a child had suffered life-threatening injuries.

After arriving at the scene, it soon became apparent that the baby had died, police said.

A 23-year-old woman is said to be receiving medical assessment in custody.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, who is leading the investigation, said: This is clearly an extremely traumatic incident and specially trained officers are working to support the child’s family members and those who witnessed what took place.

It is no exaggeration to say those who witnessed this incident will have been deeply traumatised by what they saw.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the baby’s fall and she is currently receiving medical assessment in custody.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A crime scene remains in place at the scene as inquiries continue.

:: Anyone with information should contact Bradford CID on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of October 21 2017.

(c) Sky News 2017: Woman held on suspicion of murder after baby falls from sixth-floor window

