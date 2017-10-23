Theresa May’s former chief of staff has accused his opposite number in Europe of leaking details of a Brussels dinner.

The comments reportedly made by EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker were published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) after last Monday’s dinner between the two.

Mr Juncker had assessed Mrs May as being anxious, despondent and disheartened during the private meeting.

Nick Timothy blamed Martin Selmayr, Mr Juncker’s chief of staff for leaking the comments to the German newspaper.

He tweeted: After constructive Council meeting, Selmayr does this.

Reminder that some in Brussels want no deal or a punitive one.

Mr Selmayr was also blamed for leaking details to the same newspaper about an April meeting between his boss and Mrs May.

At last week’s dinner, the Prime Minister was said to have begged for help and was described as being marked by battles over Brexit with her own Conservative ministers.

The newspaper report said: She indicated that back home friend and foe are at her back plotting to bring her down.

May said she had no room left to manoeuvre.

The Europeans have to create it for her.

May’s face and appearance spoke volumes, Juncker later told his colleagues.

She has deep rings under her eyes. She looks like someone who can’t sleep a wink.

She smiles for the cameras, it went on, but it looks forced.

The newspaper reported Mr Juncker’s assessment of Mrs May as a woman who trusts hardly anyone but is also not ready for a clear-out to free herself.

Earlier, Mrs May had made help calls to the German and French leaders, the newspaper added.

Mr Selmayr later hit back, accusing Mr Timothy of spreading false claims and insisting Brussels did not want to weaken the Prime Minister’s position.

He suggested the allegations may have been motivated by some people who had an interest in undermining the constructive relationship between Mr Juncker and Mrs May.

After the April dinner at 10 Downing Street, FAZ reported Mr Juncker as saying Mrs May had seemed to be in another galaxy in her Brexit expectations.

She later dismissed this as Brussels gossip and both sides said their talks had been constructive and friendly.

