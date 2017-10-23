The Los Angeles Rams maintained their lead in the NFC West with a comfortable 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium.

The Rams moved to 5-2 for the first time since 2003, the last time they finished a season with a winning record, but under the guidance of young head coach Sean McVay, they are quickly establishing themselves as genuine Super Bowl contenders.

After missing a 32-yard field goal on their opening drive, the Cardinals never got close to troubling the scoreboard, with an injury to quarterback Carson Palmer near the end of the first half all-but ending any hopes of a second-half fightback.

In contrast, the Rams offense was relentless without being spectacular, consistently driving up the field and collecting first-half touchdowns from Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.

Cooper Kupp added the gloss late on, with Greg Zuerlein kicking four field goals in between to complete the rout.

Goff had a fine night, hitting 22 of 37 passes for 235 yards while running back Gurley ran for 106 yards, including a fine 18-yard run down the left touchline to put the Rams in control at 13-0.

But it was the Rams defense that really shone as it shut down an offence boasting two future Hall of Famers in Adrian Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald.

Peterson ran for just 21 yards on 11 carries while Fitzgerald finished the night with three catches for 29 yards.

Palmer’s night ended just before the Rams’ first touchdown, as he was hit by Alec Ogletree while trying to throw it long, allowing Lamarcus Joyner to pick off the ballooned pass and as Palmer walked off to the locker room with an arm injury, Gurley scampered into the end zone.

With Drew Stanton in for Palmer, Arizona’s next drive soon stalled and LA capitalised as Gurley picked up 35 yards on a short toss from Goff before the quarterback himself ran it in from nine yards to make it 20-0 with only 41 seconds left in the half.

There was still time for Stanton to toss an interception however, allowing Zuerlein to add another field goal, and with such a big lead, the Rams were able to control the clock in the second half, with Gurley’s running grinding the sorry Cardinals down.

Zuerlein added another field goal early in the third quarter, and Goff then found Kupp with an 18-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth.

Elsewhere, in the other early games in the NFL….

Buccaneers 27-30 Bills

LeSean McCoy rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Tyrod Taylor passed for 268 yards and a TD as Buffalo (4-2) came from behind to defeat Tampa Bay (2-4).

Stephen Hauschka kicked three field goals, including the game-winner from 30 yards with 14 seconds remaining. Earlier in the game, Hauschka tied an NFL record by making his 12th consecutive field goal of at least 50 yards.

Panthers 3-17 Bears

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson became the first player in NFL history to score two defensive touchdowns of at least 75 yards in the same game, as Chicago (3-4) upset visiting Carolina (4-3).

Jackson scored on a 75-yard fumble return and a 76-yard interception return during the first half.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (211 yards) was intercepted twice in the loss as turnovers crippled Carolina.

Jets 28-31 Dolphins

Back-up Dolphins QB Matt Moore helped Miami (4-2) rally from a two-touchdown deficit to avenge their loss to the Jets (3-4) four weeks ago.

Dolphins defensive back Bobby McCain intercepted a Josh McCown pass at the New York 27-yard line with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. That set-up Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey, who broke a 28-28 tie with a 37-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

Moore was playing in place of Jay Cutler, who left the game due to a chest injury.

Titans 12-9 Browns (OT)

Ryan Succop kicked a 47-yard field goal with two minutes left in overtime to give Tennessee (4-3) the victory over winless Cleveland (0-7).

A 54-yard field goal by Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez with 47 seconds left in regulation had tied the score 9-9 to force overtime.

Jaguars 27-0 Colts

Blake Bortles completed 18 of 26 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown as Jacksonville (4-3) downed Indianapolis (2-5).

Indianapolis was shut out for the first time since a 41-0 playoff loss in 2002 at the New York Jets.

Saints 26-17 Packers

Making his first start for the injured Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback Brett Hundley was just 12 of 25 for 87 yards. His lone interception came with the Packers (4-3) down nine in the final minutes.

Drew Brees, meanwhile, threw for 331 yards for the Saints (4-2) – in seven career games against the Packers, he has topped 300 passing yards all seven times, though he did throw two early interceptions in this one.

Ravens 16-24 Vikings

On a day that belonged to the kickers, Minnesota’s offense did just enough to spur the Vikings (5-2) to their third consecutive win.

Kai Forbath kicked six field goals for the Vikings while Baltimore (3-4) got three from Justin Tucker, but suffered their fourth loss in five games.

