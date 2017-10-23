Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes as the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 in a fog-filled Super Bowl re-match on Sunday night.

New England pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in February, scoring the final 31 points after having trailed 28-3 at one point.

Well, this time, the Patriots (5-2) scored the first 23 points of the contest as the Falcons (3-3) were thoroughly outplayed and slipped to a third straight defeat on the season.

Brady and his offense clinically tore apart the Falcons, while, perhaps even more impressively, the defence – a unit ranked at the bottom of the entire league through six weeks – stymied the NFL’s fifth-ranked offence.

Brady’s two TDs came off a shovel pass to Brandin Cooks and a two-yarder to running back James White, who had three touchdowns, including the winner, in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta were held scoreless through three quarters, with Matt Bryant having a field goal blocked and then hitting the left upright from a 36-yard try. Stephen Gostkowski, meanwhile, had no trouble with field goals of 29, 21 and 38 yards in the fog for New England.

The Falcons did finally get on the board when, with four minutes to go, Ryan connected with Julio Jones from a yard out for his first touchdown of the year.

(c) Sky News 2017: Atlanta Falcons 7-23 New England Patriots: Tom Brady throws two TDs in Super Bowl re-match

