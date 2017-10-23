A barrier is expected to be installed in the grounds of St Mary’s Hospital in Newport today (Monday) to prevent motorists using it as a “rat run”.

It will be sited on the mini roundabout at the rear entrance to the hospital, to prevent people in the Dodnor Park industrial estate using the hospital as a cut-through from the dual carriageway. It means that only authorised vehicles will be able to drive through the site and an automatic number plate recognition system will be enforced.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to change the way we park at the hospital. You will need to pay as you leave. However, there will be a short time allowance for those dropping people off and for parents whose children attend the nursery. Those parking on site will be able to pay by card, cash, or via an app.

Parking and security contractor APCOA Parking UK Ltd is delivering the project and will take most of the money from the on-site parking machines, with a “small amount” going to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, according to Deputy Chief Executive Frank Sims. Mr Sims told Isle of Wight Radio that parking is at “a competitive price” and “the cost of looking after the car park and security needs to be covered”.

