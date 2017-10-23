The installation of a barrier in the grounds of St Mary’s Hospital (Newport) has now been delayed.

**Scroll down to hear Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive speaking to Isle of Wight Radio

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the barrier and changes to parking were due to come into force today (Monday), to stop the site from being used as a “rat run”.

Installing the barrier has now been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and it will not go live today.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has said that APCOA’s Car Parking and Security Staff will continue to stop vehicles that use the site as a ‘short-cut’ until the barrier comes into force.

Earlier this month Isle of Wight Radio put your questions about the changes to the Trust’s Deputy Chief Executive, Frank Sims.

You can listen to Lauren Roberts’ full interview with Frank Sims:

