The Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely says he is delighted UK Pride will be coming to the Isle of Wight next year.

As Isle of Wight Radio reported yesterday (Sunday), the Island has beaten other towns and cities across the UK to host the prestigious event.

The Isle of Wight hosted its inaugural event in July – now, the Island will host the UK event on 21 July, 2018.

MP Bob Seely said:

“I am delighted for Joe and his team to have won the right to host UK Pride event next year. This is really good news. It’s going to be a great occasion for everyone to share in, enjoy themselves and to make an important statement about tolerance. It is also going to show the UK what a welcoming place the Island is.”

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Joe Finch from Isle of Wight Pride, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be chosen to host UK Pride in 2018. This is a massive coup for the Island. “It will give us a chance to show how amazing and diverse our wonderful Island is. “Our first event this year was a massive success, with around 5,000 people attending the event. “The hard work really starts now, because 2018 will be bigger and better than before!”

