The bravery of Isle of Wight police officers has been commended at an awards ceremony led by the Island’s force leader and Hampshire Constabulary’s Police Chief.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson and Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney praised police officers, police community support officers (PCSOs), special constables, and staff at a gathering in Newport.

Four officers were given Association of Chief Police Officers’ awards in recognition of outstanding water-based rescues. In one incident, Inspector Adam Henderson-Parish and PCs Dave Cooper and Lisa Fletcher assisted a 58 year-old man who fell into the river Medina at night, in 2015.

In 2016, PC Kris Thon commandeered a hovercraft at Ryde to rescue a man who had waded out into the sea, in the middle of commercial boating lanes with only his head above the water.

A number of other awards were presented to Island officers and volunteers.

PC Martin Rogers was recognised for three incidents of bravery, including handcuffing a teenager to railings after she ended up in danger at the edge of an eroding cliff in Sandown, before bringing both her and a member of the public to had climbed over the railings to help, to safety.

PC Kris Thon received his second award of the night, for arresting three wanted men.

PCSO Steve Hull was recognised for his professionalism and assistance to an officer and for completing vital early enquiries for an investigation, beyond his usual duties.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said:

“Every single time that an officer puts on their uniform they understand the responsibility they carry to keep the public safe. I’m so proud that we can take this opportunity to recognise their outstanding service to the communities on the Isle of Wight.”

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said:

“I am delighted to personally congratulate all of the recipients at this ceremony for their work to keep the Isle of Wight as a safe place to live and work.”

