The US President has "an absolute duty" to protect America from nuclear attack and North Korea must "change course", Boris Johnson will say today.

The Foreign Secretary will use a keynote speech on international security at Chatham House’s conference in London to urge Kim Jong Un to rethink his threats.

Kim and the world need to understand that when the 45th President of the United States contemplates a regime led by a man who not only threatens to reduce New York to ‘ashes’, but who stands on the verge of acquiring the power to make good on his threat, I am afraid that the US President – whoever he or she might be – will have an absolute duty to prepare any option to keep safe not only the American people but all those who have sheltered under the American nuclear umbrella.

This is the moment for North Korea’s regime to change course.

North Korea has conducted 14 missile tests already this year and carried out a sixth nuclear test in September.

Last week the CIA Director Mike Pompeo predicted Pyongyang might be only months away from perfecting a device that could hit any state in America.

An American aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, is currently taking part in exercises with South Korean allies in the nearby Sea of Japan.

The North Korean Foreign Minister rejected the prospect of talks during a visit to Moscow last week and said obtaining a nuclear missile was a matter of life or death for his country.

Remembering events 72 years ago, Mr Johnson will ask the world not to forget the devastation nuclear weapons can cause.

A new generation has grown up with no memory of the threat of a nuclear winter, and little education in the appalling logic of mutually assured destruction. The memory of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is now literally fading from living memory.

He will also praise the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), suggesting it is absolutely astonishing that only a handful of countries have nuclear weapons.

The NPT is one of the great diplomatic achievements of the last century. It has stood the test of time. It is the job of our generation to preserve that agreement, and British diplomacy will be at the forefront of the endeavour.

When you consider that every previous military development – from firearms to fighter jets – has spread among humanity like impetigo, you have to ask yourselves: why? Why have nuclear weapons been the great exception? It can’t be the kit, surely. They can’t be so complex that only a handful of so-called advanced nations have the intellectual wherewithal to make them.

It is true that the process is laborious and highly expensive – but the basic technology is more than 70 years old and indeed has been taught in universities – if not schools – for generations.

The answer is partly that many countries wisely decided, after the war, that they were going to take shelter under the nuclear umbrella provided by the US.

By this treaty 191 countries came together to recognise the special role of the five existing nuclear powers, and also to insist that there should be no further dispersal of such weapons.

Nuclear technology would be made available to other countries, provided it was used exclusively for civilian purposes. That was a great diplomatic achievement.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/IzMW91YzE6SzHzMClw0KA0n4iVghm1K9/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Johnson to say Trump has an ‘absolute duty’ to protect America

Comments

comments