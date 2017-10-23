Police on the Isle of Wight are investigating a report of an alleged indecent assault in Freshwater.

Police said at around 3pm on Friday (20 October) a man used an open back door to enter the victim’s kitchen and confronted her. The victim did not recognise the man, but he knew her name. He indecently assaulted the woman, who is aged in her 30s, by touching her over her clothing.

The man then left the address on Cameron Close. Police believe he may have walked across the field behind the Isle of Wight Sports Centre.

Hampshire Constabulary said the woman was unhurt, but understandably was left shaken by the incident.

She described the man as:

White.

Aged in his early thirties.

He was of slim build and had a long, thin face.

He was between 5ft 11ins and 6ft tall.

He had brown eyes.

He was wearing a hooded top, jeans, and a baseball cap

Investigating officer DC Adam Gamble said:

“We have been carrying out house to house enquiries and members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking regular patrols in the area, I’d urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of these officers or to call us on 101. “We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including reviewing CCTV where it is available in the area and preparing an e-fit image, which may help us to identify the suspect. The victim did not recognise the man as someone she knew, but we are trying to establish how he may have known her name. “The victim stated that she had seen the same man acting suspiciously in the area on Tuesday 17 October, so I’d urge anyone who saw him on either day to contact us immediately by calling 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170408518. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress please call 999. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

