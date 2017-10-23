TV wildlife expert and Isle of Wight Zoo ambassador, Chris Packham, has been sharing his experience of living with Asperger’s Syndrome in a new documentary.

The TV personality expert wasn’t diagnosed until he was in his forties.

In the programme, he challenges the idea that autistic people need to change in order to fit into society and accepts it’s a big part of who he is.

Chris spends a lot of time on the Isle of Wight, supporting the work at the Sandown based Isle of Wight Zoo.

Chris has been telling Isle of Wight Radio he hopes the documentary will help others to have a better understanding of Asperger’s:

“I put my hand on my heart that we wouldn’t have put the Smartphone in your hand and man on the moon, without people with autistic traits. “We have those sort of minds. We are just difference and I don’t see it as a disability. We need to accept diversity because it is part of life. “People usually talk about autism and see it as a negative – and it’s not. Perhaps I am living proof you can finder greater life fulfilment. “Th whole purpose of the show was to get people talking about it and having a iwder understanding.”

Watch here – https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b09b1zbb/chris-packham-aspergers-and-me

