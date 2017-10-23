We’re being asked for our views on charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) on the Isle of Wight.

The Isle Of Wight Council has been invited by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) to submit an application to the On-Street Residential Grant Scheme for funding for charging ports.

The scheme is aimed at making more plug-in vehicle charging infrastructure available for those who don’t have access to off-street parking. It’s also to see if residents who are unable to charge at home would like the chance to.

The key purpose of the Isle of Wight Council survey is to understand the current and future demand for on-street charging infrastructure from Isle of Wight residents and to figure out which locations might be best suited.

If there’s enough demand, the Isle of Wight Council is keen to submit an application.

Responses to the survey are anonymous, but, if you are considering purchasing an electric vehicle in the next six months, you’re asked for you name, address and contact details so that locations can be assessed where on-street charging infrastructure would be most useful.

To take part in the survey, click here.

Comments

comments