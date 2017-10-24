The owners of a Shanklin hotel are celebrating after receiving a top industry award.

Mike and Carole Hailston, of Rylstone Manor, have collected a Visit England Rose – one of only 7 hotels in the UK to be given one.

The prestigious ROSE (Recognition Of Service Excellence) can only be given once to an establishment and represents those that give the warmest of welcomes.

Mike and Carole have been at the hotel since 2006 and in their time have gained a collection of top awards from industry bodies.

Mike said:

“We run it along the lines of somewhere we’d like to visit, so it is like our home, we treat it like our home and we treat the guests as if they’re our friends and people that we know that come in to our home.” “The award, sort of, gives you the thumbs and the approval that you’re doing something right. It’s a bit like getting a returning guest, it’s a fantastic feeling when you see someone.”

The Glass House on Cowes Esplanade, until recently a self-catering apartment, also won a Visit England Rose. The Glass House will now become a family home.

Visit Isle of Wight CEO David Thornton said:

“When I used to come on holiday to the Island as a young man, I would always visit Rylstone Gardens and peer in through the window of the Manor, imagining what a great place it would be to stay, there’s something very magical about that spot, and it’s very satisfying to see that Visit England have recognised this special place with their Rose Award. “Both properties deserve an enormous pat on the back for delivering outstanding quality experiences for their guests. In the fickle market place we all operate these days, the only sure fire way of getting ahead is by really listening to your customers and exceeding their expectations. Both award winners richly deserve this Visit England recognition.”

Visit England Director Andrew Stokes said:

“It’s great to see the diversity and quality of accommodation available across the country with each of these winners demonstrating outstanding customer service. And it’s this level of commitment to ensuring visitors have the best experience combined with the amazing range of settings and attractions that have domestic and international visitors out exploring and spreading the economic benefits of tourism throughout the country.”

Comments

comments