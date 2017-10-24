Isle of Wight Green Party leader Vix Lowthion will speak at a rally about cuts to education funding in London today (Tuesday).

Ms Lowthion is the Green Party’s national spokesperson for education.

The National Education Union (a union formed when the NUT and ATL merged in September) is behind the rally, which it says will focus on what it claims are “damaging” government cuts to education.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable and Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will be among those speaking at the rally.

Vix Lowthion said,

“Being a teacher and a parent means I see the huge impact of these cuts on staff and students from both sides. People across the country are rightly frustrated and worried about the impact on cuts, on reduced curriculum and opportunities for the future. I’m really looking forward to meeting the other speakers, and if any island families are in London over half term it would be great to see you too.”

