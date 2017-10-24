Nine Acres Primary School in Newport has been rated “good” following its latest Ofsted inspection, improving from its previous rating of “requires improvement”.

The school has rated as good across most areas – including Effectiveness of leadership and management, Quality of teaching and behaviour and welfare. Early years provision was also found to be “outstanding”.

In the full report inspectors praise the school’s leaders for creating ‘a strong and ambitious learning culture in the school’, and its leaders and governors for ‘understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the school’.

It was also found that the quality of teaching has improved since the last inspection and is consistently good, according to Ofsted.

According to the report pupils say that they feel safe in school and ‘bullying is rare’, and ‘most parents value the effective support they receive from the school’s leaders’.

Headteacher Beth Dyer said:

“Every member has worked incredibly hard to improve and develop the school, demonstrating huge commitment and team spirit. Our staff are talented, caring and always ‘go the extra mile’. We would also like to say a big thank you to parents and carers, for the way they have supported us every day, and the positive way they engage with school – parent workshops, special events, reading mornings etc. They are all an important part of our vision ‘Striving for Excellence’. We intend to build upon this report, maintaining what we do well and improving and developing the school even further.”

You can read the full report here: Nine Acres Primary School 10032483 PDF Final (1)

