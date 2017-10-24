Anthony Joshua has proved he boasts the heart of a champion and can overcome the challenge of Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium on Saturday night, according to Joe Calzaghe.

Joshua will defend his WBA ‘super’ and IBF world heavyweight titles when he meets Takam in front of 80,000 fans at Wales’ national stadium this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Calzaghe – who enjoyed two memorable successes against Peter Manfredo Jr and Mikkel Kessler at the Welsh national stadium in 2007 – feels Joshua already has the desire and heart to adapt to a late change of opponent when he faces the French challenger.

The acid test was Klitschko, he went down in that fight and he showed he has a champion’s heart by coming back and winning that fight, Calzaghe told Sky Sports News.

Takam’s late inclusion as Joshua’s opponent came after original mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev sustained a shoulder injury in sparring, leaving the 36-year-old as the next fighter in line.

Calzaghe admits the unbeaten champion will need to adjust to a change in style against Takam, but is confident he can achieve that in front of a raucous crowd.

Takam is a late substitute so he (Joshua) has to adapt to a different opponent than Pulev, who he was due to fight, added Calzaghe.

It’s going to be a different style but I think he’ll take it in his stride. I’m sure he can adapt to any style.

He is the champion of the world and I’m sure he’ll enjoy this stadium and walking out to a tremendous crowd.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam, from the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book via your Sky remote or online.

94M3I0ZDE6YZWZMkmteomYWGgutRUBAJ

(c) Sky News 2017: Joshua vs Takam: Joe Calzaghe says Anthony Joshua proved his champion heart when beating Wladimir Klitschko

Comments

comments