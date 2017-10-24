Labour MP Jared O’Mara has resigned from Parliament’s women and equalities select committee after historical comments he posted online re-surfaced.

He announced the news in an emotional speech to Labour MPs, saying that he used to be homophobic.

Mr O’Mara was applauded by Jeremy Corbyn as he told of having been on a journey and changed his views.

Among the posts sent between 2002 and 2004, the now Sheffield Hallam MP called gay people f****-packers and p*******, saying he found it funny that they think they have the monopoly on being subject to abuse.

He also blasted the prevailing western tendency to deify fatties, suggesting Pop Idol contestant Michelle McManus only won the talent show in 2003 because she was fat.

And Mr O’Mara called for singer Jamie Cullum to be raped with his own piano.

A senior Labour source told Sky News his apology on Monday evening was a very brave thing to do, to come to the meeting and stand in front of his fellow Labour MPs and speak in the way he did.

He volunteered to come, the source said. Quite a few MPs praised his courage after he spoke.

Everyone who spoke welcomed what he said. It was emotional and powerful. That affected the way people responded.

He talked about his own experience as a young man, his own journey and his history as a disabled person. The room was silent while he was speaking. You could hear a pin drop.

Other sources said the party leadership did not consider suspending Mr O’Mara because the incidents happened a very long time ago, before he was an MP.

They claimed his case was different from those of Simon Danczuk and Naz Shah, who were suspended from the party over recent indiscretions.

Another Labour MP described the speech as a mea culpa.

After Mr O’Mara spoke he was praised for his honesty and candour by Mr Corbyn, according to party sources.

Among those who congratulated him for apologising were Wes Streeting, who previously worked for LGBT campaign group Stonewall, and was endorsed at the 2017 general election by Sir Ian McKellen.

Tory MP Sarah Wollaston responded on Twitter after news of Mr O’Mara’s resignation: Hard to see how anyone with his views was selected and retains the Labour whip. Sheffield Hallam deserves a by-election.

Earlier on Monday, Mr O’Mara said he was deeply ashamed, and made the offensive comments as a young man, at a particularly bad time in my life.

But he had pledged to be a better man and stay sitting on the equalities committee.

Mr O’Mara will remain an MP for Sheffield Hallam, the constituency he unseated former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg from at the 2017 general election.

(c) Sky News 2017: Labour MP Jared O’Mara quits committee over historical ‘offensive’ comments

