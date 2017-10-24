A man faces several charges in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley lockdown, police have confirmed.

David Clarke, 53, has been charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

He also faces one charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Clarke, of Ryde Avenue in Nuneaton, has been remanded in custody and will appear in court later on Tuesday.

Police were called to the MFA Bowl in Bermuda Park at 2.30pm on Sunday after reports that a man had entered the building with a firearm.

The building was in lockdown for more than four hours before armed police went in and arrested Clarke.

No one was injured during the incident and police had confirmed early on that the incident was not terrorism-related.

(c) Sky News 2017: Nuneaton bowling alley lockdown: Man charged

Comments

comments