Ryan Giggs has confirmed he would be interested in the managerial vacancies at Leicester and Everton.

Everton sacked Ronald Koeman on Monday after a 5-2 defeat to Arsenal left them in the relegation places, while Leicester parted company with Craig Shakespeare six days earlier, when the Foxes had also slipped into the Premier League’s bottom three.

Giggs, who is a co-owner of Salford City, has been open to the opportunity to move into management since leaving his position as Manchester United assistant manager following Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

Speaking in the latest Super 6 Class of ’92 Diary, Giggs said: I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history, for me these are clubs I would be interested in.

However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions.

I’ve said all along that I’d be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself. I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge.

There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One. It’s more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club.

Asked whether he was surprised to see two vacancies come up so early in the season, Giggs added: I don’t think you’re surprised in this climate that clubs change managers so quickly.

Obviously Everton spent a lot of money while Leicester’s owners’ expectations are higher after what they achieved.

