Two women accused of killing of North Korean leader King Jong Un’s half brother have been brought back to where the attack took place.

Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 29, returned to Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they allegedly threw VX nerve gas into the face of Kim Jong Nam.

An entourage included the prosecutors, defence lawyers and the judge hearing the murder trial.

Visits to crime scenes are common in Malaysian trials and are meant to give participants a better perspective of events as they unfolded.

The two suspects, who are Indonesian and Vietnamese respectively, face the death penalty if it is found they intended to kill the North Korean.

It is an accusation they deny. The women say they were tricked into believing they were taking part in a reality prank show that involved wiping lotion on the faces of unsuspecting people.

Security camera footage from the airport showed a woman smearing a substance on a man’s face and Kim Jong Nam gesturing for help and being led to a medical centre.

He later died on his way to hospital.

Kim Jong Nam had been the heir apparent to the North Korean dynasty in the 1990s, but was exiled after being caught trying to enter Disneyland in Japan.

Malaysian officials have not formally accused Pyongyang of involvement, and the incident strained relations between the countries after several North Koreans left Malaysia after the attack.

Although it is clear the women did not act alone and were acting on the guidance of others, they are they only individuals present to stand trial for the crime.

