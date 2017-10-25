More than a third of motorists admit to having used their mobile phone while driving, according to a Sky Data poll.

Excluding non-drivers, 39% said they had used their phone without a hands-free kit while they were driving, while 50% said they had not and 11% preferred not to say

Of the 1,084 people surveyed, men were almost twice as likely to admit using their phones while driving, with 42% of men owning up compared to 27% of women.

Those aged between 35 and 54 were most likely to admit using their phones while driving (43%), with those over 55 more likely to say they never had (54%).

Using a mobile phone while driving can result in a £200 fine and six penalty points for first time offenders, a punishment that can be increased for those who continue to break the law.

More than 15,000 fines have been issued since these tougher penalties came in at the beginning of March.

Among those surveyed by Sky Data, almost half (43%) said the penalties were not harsh enough. Some 14% said they were too harsh and 38% said they were about right.

The figures come as the Department for Transport launches an ad campaign urging drivers to put their phones away while they are driving.

The short film is directed by the same group behind the music video for Pharrell Williams’ hit song Happy.

It features a soundtrack from Aphex Twin.

There are also a number of pink kittens, intended to show how much a driver can miss when they are looking at their mobile phone, and how dangerous that makes them.

If a driver travelling at 30mph glances at their phone for just 2.3 seconds, they miss 100ft of road – the length of a Boeing 737, the DfT said.

RAC road safety spokesman Pete Williams said their own research had shown that the problem was still at epidemic proportions with a hardcore of drivers persisting in texting, talking, tweeting and even taking photos at the wheel.

He added: Motorists risk a collision with potentially fatal consequences which could change their life, and the lives of others, forever.

We hope that this will help persuade more drivers to put away their handheld mobile phone for good when driving and be phone smart.

