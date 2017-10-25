A busy main road in Newport has been closed today (Wed).

Drivers won’t be able to pass through Medina Way (Northbound) between its junction with Holyrood Street and St Mary’s roundabout.

Island Roads says the closure is “essential” so they can carry out emergency repair work to fix a fault with a street light.

Road users will be diverted through Holyrood Street, Riverway, Hunnycross Way, Hunnyhill and Parkhurst Road.

Traffic is said to be very heavy in and around Newport, with drivers reporting delays along Blackwater, St George’s Way, Fairlee Road, Hunnyhill and Staplers Road.

*UPDATED 12.20pm

*Isle of Wight Radio understands the road has now re-opened.

