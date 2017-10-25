On International Artist Day, new figures suggest the number of Isle of Wight students enrolling onto an art GCSE course drops 9% every year.

On the Isle of Wight, the estimated worth of arts and crafts market is just under £7m (£6,900,000), but Government figures show entries into GCSE arts subjects have been falling annually by 46,000.

Since the number of those taking art courses has fallen each year since 2003, experts are warning that the decline in creative subjects at school will have an impact in the creative industries over the next decade.

Since 2015 there has been a booming popularity of adult colouring books with 7 million saying they enjoy colouring in, which is often linked to the practice of ‘mindfulness’.

MD of Chameleon Pens, Michael Rolfe says he’s passionate about enabling someone of any age and ability to discover their inner artist.

He says art can contribute significantly to the Isle of Wight economy:

“The amount spent on colouring supplies on the Isle of Wight alone is £1 million per year, so I suggest there’s a lot of art coming out of the Isle of Wight.”

LISTEN: This is why the Chameleon Pens MD thinks we can all benefit by engaging in a form of art:

Meanwhile, Quay Arts are seeking artists from across the Isle of Wight (and beyond) to take part in a group show this winter across its gallery spaces – the West Gallery, Clayden Gallery and cafe.

If you’re an artist working in paper craft, illustration or book art and have new or existing ‘winter’ themed artwork which you think creates a feeling of awe and wonderment, they want to hear from you.

The work will be previewed in an exhibition on Saturday 9th December 2-4pm, which will be free to attend.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday (29).

For more details and to apply, visit the Quay Arts website by clicking here.

