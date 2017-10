Firefighters are tackling a fire at a barn in Rookley this evening (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the barn on Main Road at 8.11pm.

Three fire engines – two from Newport and one from Shanklin – are attending the incident, along with two water carriers.

The fire service says straw is alight in the barn and no livestock are understood to be at risk.

Comments

comments